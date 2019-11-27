Rolls-Royce, AVK In Gen-Set Deal

AVK, a major supplier of critical power solutions for data centers and the financial sector in the UK, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Rolls-Royce MTU brand for standby gen-sets in UK and Ireland.

AVK, a major supplier of critical power solutions for data centers and the financial sector in the UK, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Rolls-RoyceMTU brand for standby generator sets for the UK and Ireland. The exclusivity agreement was signed by AVK’s UK Managing Director Chris Pritchard, MTU’s UK managing director Bruce Phillips and Vice President Power Generation at the Rolls-Royce Power Systems business unit, Andreas Goertz, in London. No financial details were provided.

The agreement covers the supply of MTU Series 2000 and 4000 diesel systems in a range extending from 825 to 4000 KVA. AVK provides turnkey standby power systems and UPS systems, in addition to taking care of installation and maintenance.

“With many of the world’s major companies recognizing MTU as the benchmark for diesel generators, AVK has been using MTU products and solutions for over 20 years for its standby power systems,” said Pritchard. “We firmly believe that the combination of MTU’s reputation for class-leading performance coupled with AVK’s specialist knowledge and extensive experience will provide the perfect platform for growth in the critical power market.”

In the past 30 years, AVK said it has grown to become the largest solutions provider in the UK’s critical power market and has to date supplied gen-sets equipped with MTU engines with a total of more than 3.5 GW of power for data centers and for the financial, telecommunications and health sectors in the UK.