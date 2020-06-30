Diesel Progress

Ricardo’s New US Team and Partnership

Ian Cameron , ,

Ricardo, Inc., the North American operating arm of Ricardo plc, has added to its powertrain design and development expertise with the launch of a team in Southern California and a partnership with technology start-up Achates Power

 

The announcement follows Ricardo’s recent partnership agreement with Excel Engineering – which will supply engine and emissions testing capabilities for Ricardo’s U.S. mobility automotive and mobility clients – and reflects the company’s vision to increase investment resources in future technologies, Ricardo said. The newly opened Ricardo facility in Carlsbad, north of San Diego, augments the company’s existing North American technical centres located in Silicon Valley and Detroit, pictured.

 

“We’re building a culture of disciplined innovation at Ricardo in the U.S. that combines the structure of established product companies in the Midwest with the innovation and agility of companies on the West Coast,” says Ricardo, Inc. president Marques McCammon. “Expanding our powertrain capabilities in California gives us the ability to better align with leadership from organizations like CARB, provide automotive-scale thinking to the defence sector and align with innovators like Achates Power, a long-time leader in generating engine solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles. We aspire to work throughout Southern California with businesses like Achates and government agencies – connecting with the local community of innovators to accelerate our path to cleaner transportation.”

 

The Ricardo-Achates Power partnership will continue the advancement and application of Achates Power technology for domestic automakers who seek internal combustion engine solution that increase vehicle and fuel efficiency while decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

 

Achates Power, based near the new Ricardo SoCal technical facility, develops opposed-piston internal combustion engine technology for international clients. The staff of engineers and scientists work with engine companies to license designs, development and test tools, software and patents for applications that reduce carbon dioxide.

 

“I’ve had a long, healthy respect for Ricardo and I’m excited Achates Power can play an important role by working them as they begin scaling up in Southern California,” says Achates Power CTO Fabien Redon. “It’s a nice synergy. Both companies are located in the San Diego area; we both develop cleaner, more efficient engines and our first order of business is to support Ricardo as they work on an expanding set of opposed piston internal combustion engine projects.”

 

