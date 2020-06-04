Ricardo Partners With Excel Engineering On Test And Prototyping Services

Ricardo, Inc., the North American operating arm of UK-headquartered engineering consultancy Ricardo plc, has signed an agreement to partner with Iowa, USA-based Excel Engineering, which includes the sale of Ricardo’s Michigan engine testing and prototype facility.

Ricardo said the agreement allows Ricardo to “align with the pure-play engine testing and emissions company” to offer expanded engine and vehicle testing capabilities in Metro Detroit and, in turn, accelerate its direct North American research and development activities throughout the transportation sector.

For Excel, the Diagonal, Iowa company acquires a 30,000 sq. ft. (2,800 m2) test facility in Belleville, Michigan, (pictured) and retains approximately 30 of its employees. The facility provides Excel with capabilities in light-duty and heavy-duty engine testing and capacity to test alternative fuels as well as advanced battery and hybrid drive systems.

Through the partnership, Excel will serve as the preferred testing source for Ricardo internal developments in the U.S. and will handle current and future testing for Ricardo, Inc.

“We’re restructuring our business to increase our focus and investment in future technologies,” said Ricardo, Inc. president Marques McCammon. “One of our initial steps has been developing a leadership team to help clients in the U.S., Mexico and Canada close the gap from conventional transportation to a cleaner, connected mobility future.

“The Excel partnership enhances our ability to deliver that objective by strengthening our testing capabilities and maintaining continuity with customers. Excel’s pure-play approach to testing will provide scale and focus that our business needs to extend its capabilities and sustain cost competitiveness.”

Doug Sobotka, president of Excel Engineering, said: “The agreement announced today will enable Excel to gain a significant presence in the Detroit Metro area to complement our established facilities in the Midwest. As a Ricardo, Inc. preferred partner for test services, we also look forward to supporting the company with high quality testing services to meet its in-house needs as well as the requirements of projects with its world-class client base.”