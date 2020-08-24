Diesel Progress

REV COO Resigns

Mike Osenga ,
REV Group, the Milwaukee, Wis. manufacturer of specialty vehicles, that includes buses, fire trucks, ambulances, and recreational vehicles said that Ian Walsh resigned as chief operating officer (COO).

A successor to has not been named at this time. His responsibilities will be assumed by other members of the REV management team, the company said.

Walsh joined REV Group as COO in 2018. Prior to that was with Textron, Inc., most recently as president and chief executive officer of TRU Simulation and Training.

REV COO Resigns
REV COO Resigns
