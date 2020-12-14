Remote Programming System Available On Volvo Trucks

After a four-month pilot program, Volvo Trucks said its Driver Display Activation (DDA) application went into full production on Nov. 30. The new enhancement to Remote Programming, as part of Volvo Trucks’ Remote Diagnostics bundle of Uptime Services, allows operators to directly activate over-the-air system updates within minutes at the next convenient time and location – whether that is at their next rest stop or back at the shop.

Volvo Trucks’ Remote Programming service is designed to provide fleet operators with a faster, more flexible way to make updates to software and parameters that enhance the performance of a truck’s engine, transmission and aftertreatment. Driver Display Activation moves the activation step into the cab and the hands of the operator, adding flexibility and another option over having to call a Volvo Action Service agent to initiate a remote update. This cuts administration and updating time in half and opens the service up to 24/7 availability. The new Driver Display Activation application puts more control into the hands of the customer and makes updating even faster and easier than ever.

Volvo Trucks said Driver Display Activation underwent multiple pilot testing phases, from dealer stock trucks to more than 500 customer trucks at 15 different over-the-road and vocational fleets. All new Volvo trucks built after Nov. 30 have the Driver Display Activation interface available free of charge for the first two years, bundled with Volvo Trucks’ Remote Diagnostics services.

Trucks model-year 2018 and older can also get Driver Display Activation through a conversion kit available in the diagnostic application, Volvo Premium Tech Tool.