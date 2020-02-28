Reman Oil & Gas Transmissions

Caterpillar Oil & Gas said the Cat model TH55 E70 and TH55 E90 remanufactured transmissions are now available for use in oil & gas pressure pumping applications. With the reman units now available to order, customers can now purchase TH55 transmission through Cat Reman.

“Caterpillar’s TH55 transmissions for pressure pumping have years of experience operating in the oilfield. The addition of Reman TH55 transmissions expands the portfolio of Reman offerings and complements Cat dealer rebuilds by offering another repair option for our oil & gas customers,” said Caterpillar Oil & Gas account manager, Rajesh Sethupathi.

Rated at 3300 hp, both models of the TH55 are compatible for use with Cat 3512 engines. The seven-forward speed TH55 E70 has zero reverse gears and a deep first gear ratio (6:25:1). For customers with the need for additional gear choices, the nine-forward speed TH55 E90 is an option, as this transmission provides power and can still maintain a deep first gear ratio. Customers also have the flexibility to exchange a TH55 E70 transmission core for a TH55 E90 transmission.