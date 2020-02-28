Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Reman Oil & Gas Transmissions

Mike Osenga , , ,
New Products 
Cat reman transmissions

Caterpillar Oil & Gas said the Cat model TH55 E70 and TH55 E90 remanufactured transmissions are now available for use in oil & gas pressure pumping applications. With the reman units now available to order, customers can now purchase TH55 transmission through Cat Reman.

“Caterpillar’s TH55 transmissions for pressure pumping have years of experience operating in the oilfield. The addition of Reman TH55 transmissions expands the portfolio of Reman offerings and complements Cat dealer rebuilds by offering another repair option for our oil & gas customers,” said Caterpillar Oil & Gas account manager, Rajesh Sethupathi.

Rated at 3300 hp, both models of the TH55 are compatible for use with Cat 3512 engines. The seven-forward speed TH55 E70 has zero reverse gears and a deep first gear ratio (6:25:1). For customers with the need for additional gear choices, the nine-forward speed TH55 E90 is an option, as this transmission provides power and can still maintain a deep first gear ratio. Customers also have the flexibility to exchange a TH55 E70 transmission core for a TH55 E90 transmission.

Related Articles

Reman Oil & Gas Transmissions
New Hybrid Marine Transmission
Military-Grade Turbogenerator Launched
Powertrain Vents From Donaldson
Vehicles’ Electrical Protection
Engine Oil For Stationary Gas Engines
Ethernet converter
New PowerView From Enovation

Latest News

Feds To Continue Chinese Small Engine Probe
Despite Everything, ConExpo-Con/Agg Sees Attendance Bump
Rolls To Shed Bergen Diesel Business
Diesel Progress Awards: 2020 judges & categories announced
The Latest VW Mitigation Projects
Reman Oil & Gas Transmissions
Bosch Rexroth At IFPE
Hyundai Construction’s New Sales VP
Coronavirus Impacting Industry Shows

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.