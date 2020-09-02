Redline Detection Leak Diagnostic Tool Picked For GM Dealer Equipment Program

"As an American manufacturer, we are incredibly proud to design, engineer and build this essential technology for GM,” said Alex Parker, CMO of Redline Detection about its PowerSmoke leak diagnostic tool.

Redline Detection, a designer and manufacturer of diagnostic leak detection technology, announced that it will provide essential equipment to General Motors that will be required in all of the manufacturer’s 4550 dealerships in the United States and Canada. The GM Dealer Equipment (GMDE) essential equipment program is managed by Snap-on Business Solutions. GM dealer locations will receive the PowerSmoke tool between August and December 2020.

“General Motors has long been at the forefront of technological innovation and so has Redline Detection. As an American manufacturer, we are incredibly proud to design, engineer and build this essential technology for GM,” said Alex Parker, CMO of Redline, Orange, Calif. “Turbocharged vehicles now make up nearly half of new GM models. GMDE has made PowerSmoke technology essential to ensure peak performance for the life of the vehicle. This program will result in dramatic warranty savings for the company with a fast ROI of just 8.2 weeks. The tool will provide substantial technician time savings for dealer service departments and will enhance GM’s already exceptional customer satisfaction rating.”

PowerSmoke, said Redline Detection, is engineered to test the integrity of turbo, boosted, high pressure systems in one procedure, saving technician hours and driving first time fix. Variable pressure from 2 to 20 psi and variable flow allow technicians to simulate the boost load of a running engine for testing with the engine safely off. The machine creates a dense, easily visible vapor, free of dyes and contaminants, safe for vehicles, safe for technicians and safe for the environment, said the company. PowerSmoke technology allows technicians to efficiently improve emissions and increase fuel economy while maximizing performance.

Many GM dealer locations have already received the equipment. “This tool has been well worth the money we spent on it in diagnostic time saved. At our store, PowerSmoke is used on a daily basis,” said Chad Stevens, Parts and Service Director, Kendall Chevrolet.

PowerSmoke has been chosen as an essential tool by major OEMs in 114 countries and across a wide range of markets.