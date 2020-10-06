Raywin Marine Engines, EU Non-Road Stage-5 To Follow

In times of global pandemic: Raywin's Rajesh Sadhu talked to Diesel Progress International on video from the Genoa Boat Show

Diesel Progress International talked to Rajesh Sadhu, Vice President of Raywin Powertrain Technology CO. Ltd – a company of the China-based RATO Group – from the Genoa Boat show in Italy where Raywin exhibited its four-cylinder marine engine with up to 48 kW power output for marine propulsion and auxiliary power.

Sadhu announced that new EU Stage 5 engines will be launched very soon: a three-cylinder version still in October 2020, and a four-cylinder unit in January 2021.

Read the full interview in an upcoming issue of Diesel Progress International.