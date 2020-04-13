Raven To Acquire Dot Technology

As part of its ongoing commitment to autonomous agriculture solutions, Raven Industries Inc. has entered into agreements to acquire the remaining equity of Dot Technology Corp., a manufacturer of autonomous platforms. The company said this additional investment is further indication, which follows its majority ownership acquisition of the company last fall, of Raven’s confidence in its position to bring these innovations to market and expand its market share in precision ag technology.

Dot is the Saskatchewan, Canada-based developer of the Dot Power Platform, an autonomous diesel-engined power unit that can pair with a range of implements. Fusing Dot and Smart Ag autonomous perception and path planning technology with Raven’s core technology platforms in guidance, steering, and machine control is expected to enable Raven to deliver revolutionary autonomous solutions and accelerate its long-term growth.

“We see tremendous synergies between our current business and in the investments we have made in Dot and Smart Ag, an Iowa-based autonomy company which we acquired last November,” said Wade Robey, executive director of Raven Autonomy. “We are very excited to be a leader in ag autonomy, and we are committed to working with our customers and partners to help bring these exciting new technologies to ag markets around the globe. Developing solutions for ag autonomy expands the total addressable market served by the Applied Technology Division by several billion dollars and positions the business for tremendous growth over the next several years.”

The company said it is currently moving forward with commercialization of Raven Autonomy and will be expanding its portfolio with new offerings, which it said will increase the value of autonomy to end-users at a rapid pace.