New Eagle kit for working at home
New Products 

Raptor Remote Kit For Offsite Development

Chad Elmore ,

New Eagle LLC, a mechatronics control company based in Ann Arbor, Mich., has unveiled its new Raptor Remote Kit, a turnkey solution for offsite or short-term development needs. The company said the package allows new and existing customers to continue their scalable controls system development programs, whether for advanced electric vehicles (EV) or autonomous technologies, while working offsite.

“A lot of people are finding themselves working remotely for the first time,” said New Eagle president Rich Swortzel. “This can create a lot of new challenges for engineers as they figure out how to keep their projects running while not physically being with their systems.”

This kit can be shipped directly to any remote office and comes with the software and hardware necessary to help keep projects moving. This includes production controller hardware and associated equipment required for powering up, programming, calibrating, and testing software on individual test bench setups. It also includes special three-month licenses for Raptor-Dev, Raptor-Cal and Raptor-Can software products within New Eagle’s embedded Model-Based Development (eMBD) platform, Raptor.

The company said the kit is not just for existing customers, however. Buyers of the kit will have remote access to New Eagle’s training resources, $600 worth of engineering support and sample software models to help enable controls development. These resources are tailored to new Raptor users and provide starting points that demonstrate best practices for model construction.

The Raptor platform is a family of controller products and industry-standard software tools designed to assist businesses in bringing their concept electromechanical systems to market. These tools were designed by experienced application engineers hoping to improve upon the shortcomings of other available tools.

“Our goal has always been to help developers get their innovative ideas to market quickly and affordably,” said Swortzel. “This will continue to be our goal as we work together through these difficult times.”

 

