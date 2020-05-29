Rajant Names Lederman VP of Artificial Intelligence

Rajant Corp., the provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, announced Jon Lederman joined the team as vice president of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In this newly created position, Lederman will enable new applications and capabilities for Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh partners and end customers to enhance their productivity further using machine learning. Target markets include warehouse automation, robotics, energy, transportation, public safety, military and mining.

“Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics will unleash even greater potential within the industrial network Rajant has created, making it future-ready for the complexity of next-generation applications,” said Rajant CEO Robert Schena. “Jon’s know-how and entrepreneurial work ethic are the right fit for Rajant’s strategic roadmap of innovation.”

Lederman is a tech entrepreneur, scientist and engineer. He is the CEO and founder of New York-based Spinor, which is developing AI technology for creating conversational voice experiences for enterprise and consumer applications. He also co-founded and built the core technology for San Francisco-based audio technology startup SonicCloud.

“Advances in AI, machine learning and computing resources are revolutionizing many aspects of the world economy as well as enterprise and consumer products. Reliable access to real-time data is critical for AI to be effective, and Rajant’s low latency layer 2 machine to machine communication is the ideal platform to realize these new applications,” said Lederman. “I’m excited to lead AI innovation and execution at Rajant with the aim of both enhancing Rajant’s cutting-edge wireless networking products and developing emerging technology applications that leverage AI and machine learning.”