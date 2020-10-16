Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Bob Bartholomew
Newsmakers 

Putzmeister America Names Bartholomew President, CEO

Chad Elmore

Putzmeister America Inc. has named Bob Bartholomew as president and CEO for Putzmeister America. The company said he has served for over five months as interim CEO and provided strong leadership to the Putzmeister team and delivered excellent results during a challenging time.

He joined the Putzmeister team in 2018 as CFO.  He has more than 25 years of progressive leadership experience in diverse manufacturing and financial services industries. His background includes finance and operational leadership, multi-site accountability, emerging market development and international experience in different areas of responsibility.

In his new role, he will report to Martin Knoetgen, CEO of Putzmeister Holding GmbH (Germany), and will remain based at Putzmeister America’s headquarters in Sturtevant, Wis.

Related Articles

Putzmeister America Names Bartholomew President, CEO
Landrum Gets VP Post At Basler Electric
Bullo Heading Case CE In Europe
Klemola Gets Mining Post At Liebherr USA
Hawe Chairman Haeusgen New VDMA President
Manitou NA Names VP Sales & Marketing
Buchner Retiring From Mercedes-Benz Trucks
Sadhu Made New VP At Raywin

Latest News

U.S. Says China Guilty Of Small Engine “Dumping”
Putzmeister America Names Bartholomew President, CEO
Navistar Board Likes Traton’s Latest Bid
Sandvik To Establish New Rock Processing Solutions Business
“Improved” activity boosts Volvo CE
Stanadyne Opens New Detroit R&D Center
Komatsu Launches Smart Construction Remote App
Landrum Gets VP Post At Basler Electric
ClearFlame Engine Technologies Sees Successful Test Results With Ethanol

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.