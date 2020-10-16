Putzmeister America Names Bartholomew President, CEO

Putzmeister America Inc. has named Bob Bartholomew as president and CEO for Putzmeister America. The company said he has served for over five months as interim CEO and provided strong leadership to the Putzmeister team and delivered excellent results during a challenging time.

He joined the Putzmeister team in 2018 as CFO. He has more than 25 years of progressive leadership experience in diverse manufacturing and financial services industries. His background includes finance and operational leadership, multi-site accountability, emerging market development and international experience in different areas of responsibility.

In his new role, he will report to Martin Knoetgen, CEO of Putzmeister Holding GmbH (Germany), and will remain based at Putzmeister America’s headquarters in Sturtevant, Wis.