PurePower Technologies Names Stephen Gow Director of Business Development, Sales

Chad Elmore ,

PurePower Technologies (PPT) has named Stephen Gow as director of business development and sales.

Reporting to Managing Director Greg Butler, Gow will be responsible for leading all business development, marketing and sales activities, and growing the PurePower overall product portfolio in the aftermarket, and with key OEM key accounts and end users.

“Stephen’s demonstrated understanding of product and market needs, along with his vast experience in industrial marketing over the past 30 years will serve our customers well,” said Greg Butler, managing director, PurePower Technologies, Columbia, S.C. “His passion for ‘moving the needle’ and bringing consumer insights into the overall decision-making process will help us greatly as we continue on our current growth pattern and increase PurePower’s visibility with new and existing key customers.”

Gow joins PurePower after a long career at Spirax Saco, Columbia, where he held a number of marketing positions of increasing responsibility with the company. Most recently he served as vice president of marketing with overall responsibility for market development, product management, marketing services, market intelligence, customer service, strategic pricing and product development.

 PurePower Technologies Inc., a Stanadyne LLC company, engineers and remanufactures diesel fuel injectors and turbochargers for OEMs and the aftermarket.

