Pump Assembly With Common Suction Port

Mike Brezonick
Bosch Rexroth tandem pump

Bosch Rexroth has developed a new piston-gear pump assembly with common suction port designed to provide a compact, fully engineered tandem pump configuration for mobile machines that use both types of hydraulic pumps to power implements and other equipment.

The new tandem configuration combines two hydraulic pump series, the A1VO/A10VO axial piston pumps and the AZPF/AZPW external gear pumps. The piston-gear pump assembly incorporates a common suction port, eliminating the need for separate hydraulic lines to each pump and reducing potential points of failure or leakage, as well as reducing costs associated with hydraulic feed lines, the company said.

In this configuration, the hydraulic fluid is first fed into the axial piston pump. It is then fed from the piston pump through special passageways into the front flange of the gear pump, which is mounted directly to the back of the piston pump.

Mobile machine builders supplying construction equipment, such as skid steer loaders, backhoes, excavators and tractors, can use the piston-gear pump assembly to simply and cost-effectively kill two birds with one stone, the company said. The high-performance A1VO/A10VO variable displacement pump can supply the power needed to drive implements, such as shovels and skid-steer lifts, while the fixed displacement AK gear pump can support machine functions such as fan drives.

Both the axial piston and gear pumps have been specially engineered to integrate into the single assembly. The solution was designed to help save space in tight mobile machine enclosures as machine builders work to maximize machine performance without expanding equipment size.

