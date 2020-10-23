PSI Propane Engine Gets EPA, CARB Certification

Power Solutions International (PSI) announced that its new 8.8 L ultra-low NOx propane engine was recently certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Produced in collaboration with Navistar’s IC Bus brand, the engine is certified to a NOx emissions standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr, which the company said makes it one of the cleanest propane engines available on the transportation market.

The new engine is rated 270 hp with 565 lb.ft. of torque, which PSI said is comparable to its existing propane engines. The company will continue to offer its conventional 8.8 L propane engine as well as the new ultra-low NOx version. The ultra-low NOx engine will power IC school buses. Production is anticipated early next year.

For the past few years, PSI and IC Bus have worked together on propane and gasoline-powered alternatives to diesel school buses to reduce NOx emissions. “IC Bus is proud to once again collaborate with PSI to bring a clean, powerful, high quality alternative fuel engine to the school bus industry,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus.

In addition to having an industry leading NOx emission standard, PSI said the engine’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions rate is 10% better than current competitive propane engines. School bus fleets making the switch from diesel to propane engines are eligible to receive federal, state and private grants.

“PSI is proud to support the growth of our customer IC Bus, which first introduced the 8.8 L propane engine in 2015,” said PSI CEO John Miller. “We continue to make advancements to our 8.8 L engine, which is clean burning and unmatched in power and performance in the transportation industry.