Production starts of new marine diesel engine

Cox Powertrain, a British developer of high-powered diesel outboard engines for the global marine industry, has announced that production of the CXO300, its purpose-designed 300hp diesel outboard engine, has started.

After several years of intensive development and testing, this represents a major milestone for Cox as well as a defining moment for the marine industry, according to the company.

The UK-designed and manufactured engine will be sold to the global market, supporting UK exports. Cox said it will manufacture just under 1,000 outboards in 2020 with volumes expected to more than double the following year.

In a statement Cox said: “Throughout its development, COX’s high-powered diesel outboard engine generated substantial interest across all applications of the marine industry, a contributing factor for the Company when raising the £92m (US$115m) of private investment to date required to reach this point. This is a powerful testament to the credibility of the engine concept and the high level of expertise behind its development.”

Tim Routsis, Cox’s chief executive, added:“This is a milestone we have been working towards for several years with a relentless focus on building a no-compromises business. I am enormously proud of the CXO300 and the terrific team who have worked tirelessly to make it a reality. We owe a debt of gratitude to the supply chain who have found ways to keep parts flowing to us despite Covid-19, and also to our global distributors who have remained loyal throughout.

“I am delighted that we can now manufacture this ground-breaking marine engine in volume and together with the very encouraging feedback and support we’ve received, I am excited and confident about Cox’s future prospects.”

Charles Good, chairman of Cox, said: “This brings to fruition a long-held ambition of mine to create a UK based business to design and manufacture diesel outboard engines to meet a major unfulfilled need in the global marine propulsion market. I am immensely proud of the team in achieving this significant milestone as we launch a truly global British brand underpinned by world-class engineering.”

Based in Shoreham-by-Sea, England, Cox has designed the CXO300, a patent-protected 300 horsepower outboard marine propulsion system. Designed from first principles using the best of Formula 1, automotive and marine technology, the CXO300 incorporates modern emission control technologies to ensure the engine can meet all relevant regulatory standards, the company said.

Cox added that it believes the CXO300 is the only diesel outboard engine currently available which offers more than 200 horsepower. Just under 1,000 units will be manufactured this year to fulfil global orders and there is a pipeline of further orders. To date 35 distributors around the world have signed up to distribute the CXO300.