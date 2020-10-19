Diesel Progress

Premium Forklift Seats

Chad Elmore ,

Sears Seating announced that Toyota Material Handling (TMH) of Columbus, Ind., has selected its FLM HP (High Performance) seat as the premium option for its Toyota Mid and Large IC forklift models. It is the highest-level seat available for use on Toyota forklifts, said Sears.

Beginning in April 2021, Sears said it will supply a specially engineered version of the FLM HP seat through close collaboration with Toyota engineers that meet the company’s standards for comfort, reliability and overall performance. The new seats will be available exclusively on Toyota forklifts.

Based in Davenport, Iowa, Sears said TMH chose its seats based on the recommendations of North American forklift owners and operators.

