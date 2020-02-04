Diesel Progress

Powertrain Vents From Donaldson

Mike Brezonick
Donaldson Powertrain Vents

Donaldson Co., Inc. has introduced a new vent designed to help protect vehicle powertrain enclosures from contaminants and pressure stress. Donaldson now offers four powertrain vents (PTV) – the Screw-Fit and three Hose-Fit Powertrain Vents – that the company said bring standardized assembly and long vent life to vehicles operating in harsh conditions. All Donaldson PTVs incorporate an oil-coalescing pre-filter to help maintain airflow.

Powertrain vents help protect a vehicle’s transmission, axles and other components from harsh environments and mediate pressure changes that can stress housing seals and gaskets.
“Powertrain venting is crucial to the performance and reliability of a vehicle, but common vent hoses have been cumbersome to install in a standardized way and tend to clog with lubricants,” said Nathan Malek, general manager of Integrated Venting Solutions, a Donaldson business unit. “Our compact powertrain vents easily integrate into any powertrain system, and their unique pre-filter keeps them working longer and performing better than comparable vents.”

Conventional venting hoses can be up to 10 ft. long, while Donaldson vents measure 2 in. or less for faster, standardized assembly across multiple vehicle models, the company said. The Hose-Fit Vent fits like a cap over the end of a short vent hose, and the low-profile Screw-Fit Vent screws directly into the powertrain housing.

To address the build-up of oil film that reduces venting airflow, Donaldson’s powertrain vents have a coalescing pre-filter made of the company’s proprietary Synteq XP media that sheds oil.
The two powertrain vents join Donaldson’s growing venting product line, which includes a Dual-Stage Battery Vent as well as Snap-Fit, Press-Fit, Weld-Fit and Screw-Fit Vents for numerous other vehicle components, from headlights and sensors to fluid reservoirs.

