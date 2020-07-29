PowerGen International Rescheduled To 2021

The PowerGen International Show Orlando, Fla., is being rescheduled to 2021, show organizer Clarion Events has announced.

Show exhibitors received a communication from show organizer Clarion Events that stated “Please be advised that the Event, originally scheduled to take place on December 8-10, 2020, is now postponed to March 30-April 1, 2021, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, United States.

“This decision has been made with the safety of our customers, attendees, staff and suppliers at the forefront of our thinking and in light of both governmental directions and general public health advice.”

PowerGen had been one of the few shows that was still scheduled as in in-person event until today. Just hours earlier, the annual GIE+EXPO, an event covering commercial turf and consumer lawn & garden equipment, also announced that the event was postponed until 2021.