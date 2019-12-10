Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Senior management changes at Polaris
Newsmakers 

Polaris Shuffles Senior Management

Mike Osenga , ,

Polaris Inc. has announced several changes to its senior leadership team. current president of Motorcycles.

Steven Menneto, has been named president of Off Road. Michael Dougherty, president of International, has been named president of Motorcycles in addition to his role as president of International; and Chris Musso, president of Off Road, has been named to a new role as senior vice president of Electrification Strategy.  All three leaders will continue to report to Polaris Chairman and CEO Scott Wine.

As president of Off Road, Menneto is responsible for Polaris’ off-road vehicle (ORV) and snow business segments. Dougherty succeeds Menneto as president of Motorcycles. Along with the responsibility for Polaris’ Motorcycles segment, Dougherty will remain president of International.

In a newly created role, Musso will coordinate across Polaris’ Powersports portfolio to advance the company’s electrification strategy and expand on the groundwork established by Polaris’ current electric vehicle product offerings, which include GEM, Goupil and the Ranger EV. Musso joined Polaris in 2017 as president of Off Road.

