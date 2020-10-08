Plasser American To Expand Headquarters Facility In Virginia

Designed for final track dressing, the 28,000 lb. Plasser PDB50 is a self-contained unit equipped with two hydraulically driven ballast brooms and a 240-hp diesel engine that drives the hydraulic system. It's shown here attached to the rear of a Plasser 09-Series continuous action tamper.

Plasser American Corp., a manufacturer of railway construction and maintenance equipment, said it will invest $52.6 million to expand its footprint in the city of Chesapeake, Va.

The company will add a 45,000 sq.ft., three-story office building and a new 82,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility to increase production capacity. The investment plan also involves the renovation of existing infrastructure and the addition of manufacturing equipment, including an updated industrial paint booth. Plasser American said it will create 98 new jobs and acquire three adjoining properties to accommodate the expansion.

Based in the City of Chesapeake since 1970, Plasser American is a railway track maintenance equipment manufacturer that has adapted its products to the North American railroad and transit system. The company also provides railway inspections and railway repair vehicle services.

After experiencing exponential growth over the last few years, Plasser American currently has more than 300 employees at its Chesapeake operation. The company also has a apprenticeship program that enables apprentices to gain hands-on experience while studying at nearby Tidewater Community College.

“This historical project is our proof of trust in the North American railroad system and confidence in the United States economy,” said Thomas Blechinger, President of Plasser American. “I am proud of our company’s development in the United States over the last six decades and here in Chesapeake for 50 years. This milestone is our chance to show our commitment to the region and to support local talent, employees, and suppliers.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Chesapeake Economic Development Authority and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Ralph Northam approved a $450,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesapeake with the project.

“As they celebrate 50 years in Chesapeake, it is exciting to applaud Plasser American and thank the company for its continued commitment to our city and our citizens,” said Mayor of the City of Chesapeake Rick West. “This expansion will bring not only new jobs and economic benefits to the community, but it will serve as a catalyst for Plasser to continue the innovative, vital work they do to keep our nation moving forward. We are proud to have the company in our community, and even more proud to be part of helping them continue to thrive.”