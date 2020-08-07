Peterbilt’s Denton Plant Marks 40 Years

Peterbilt’s Denton, Texas, manufacturing plant has marked its 40th year of operation. Since its establishment in August 1980, the site has become the main manufacturing facility for the brand.

The plant began operation as a 435,000 sq. ft. facility with 81 employees on 80 acres of land. Today it sits on 238 acres, employs over 2500 people and has over 700,000 sq. ft. of space spread out over multiple buildings. Two of the original 81 employees, Susan Bishop and Ken Montgomery, are still working at the plant today, the company said.

“During the past 40 years Peterbilt has built over 629,000 trucks in the Denton plant and we’re constantly investing and implementing new technologies and processes to improve our quality and efficiency for the future,” said Leon Handt, Peterbilt assistant general manager operations. “The past five years alone have seen investments in automated overhead parts storage and retrieval, automated guided vehicle assembly lines, additional emissions reduction equipment, a brand new test building as well as numerous enhancements throughout the plant.”

The Peterbilt Experience inside the Denton plant was added so customers could see a glimpse of Peterbilt’s past, present and future. It includes the very first truck to roll off the Denton plant assembly line, along with other classic trucks, the latest Peterbilt models, cab and sleeper cutaways, a full lineup of Paccar engines and powertrains as well as multiple interactive displays.