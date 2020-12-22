Peterbilt 520EV Eligible For CARB HVIP Voucher

Peterbilt Motors Co. announced that its Model 520EV is now eligible for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Peterbilt Model 520EVs sold to customers in California are eligible for a $150,000 HVIP voucher. Customers and their participating dealers must meet all applicable project requirements identified in the HVIP Implementation Manual to receive a voucher.

“With the addition of the Model 520EV to the CARB HVIP Voucher program, all three Peterbilt battery-electric commercial vehicles sold in California are eligible for HVIP vouchers,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and Paccar vice president. “This should dramatically help reduce purchasing costs for California-based companies looking to add Peterbilt EVs to their fleet.”

The Model 520EV is available for customer orders with deliveries expected to start in 2021, the company said.