Peterbilt 220EV Now Available For Orders

Peterbilt announced that is Model 220EV all-electric medium-duty truck is now available for customer orders. The vehicle can be configured through the SmartSpec sales tool and ordered at one of Peterbilt’s dealer locations with customer deliveries expected to start by the end of 2020.

The Model 220EV is Peterbilt’s first electric configuration for medium-duty applications and provides customers a zero emissions 4×2 Class 6 or 7 vehicle. With a range of up to 200 miles on a full charge, the Model 220EV is powered by an electric motor available in 154 (207 hp) pr 259 kW (347 hp) continuous power ratings.

The motor is driven by thermally controlled, 618 V lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries that offer energy storage of 141 kWh (100 mile range) or 282 kWh (200 mile range).

When using the vehicle’s dc fast-charging system, the battery packs can be recharged in one to two hours, making the Model 220EV ideal for local pickup and delivery, as well as short regional haul operations, the company said.

“Peterbilt is leading the charge when it comes to commercial vehicle electrification featuring a full line up of EV models, with over 30 out collecting real world miles,” said Jason Skoog Peterbilt general manager and Paccar vice president. “With the addition of the Model 220EV to our SmartSpec sales tool Peterbilt dealers can easily spec and quote exactly what customers have been asking for in a zero-emission medium-duty truck.”