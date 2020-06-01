Diesel Progress

new director at PERC
PERC Names New Director of Off-Road Business Development

Chad Elmore

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has named Matt McDonald as its new director of off-road business development.

In his new role, McDonald will lead research and development and training projects with a focus on new product development and commercialization in the off-road and material handling markets. He will also assist in market communication strategy and outreach.

“Matt’s passion for the industry, paired with his existing experience and expertise, made him a great fit for this position,” said PERC President and CEO Tucker Perkins. “We have no doubt he will be a great addition to the PERC team and look forward to watching him expand propane use in the off-road market in new, innovative ways.”

Prior to PERC, McDonald was a general manager at Ferrellgas for nearly six years. He also served as an aircrew survival equipmentman in the United States Navy for four years.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this market and excited for the new challenge,” McDonald said. “I know I am joining forces with an incredible team here at PERC and am eager to dive in and get started.”

