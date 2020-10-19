Parker-Smith To Lead AGCO’s Sustainability Efforts

AGCO, a global provider of agricultural machinery and solutions, has appointed Louisa Parker-Smith director of Global Sustainability, a newly created position that will oversee the company’s sustainability and environmental initiatives.

Parker-Smith, who joined AGCO in 2012 as manager of Institutional Funding and Stakeholder Relations, moves to her new role after serving as the global human resources business partner for several of AGCO’s business operations. She has also served as a manager of marketing, public relations and communications in the Africa and Middle East region; director of Distribution Development in Africa; and as a special assistant to the company’s CEO, Martin Richenhagen.

“Louisa brings a broad cross-section of experiences that will allow deeper insight into how we can continue to make sustainability one of the core components of our business and strategic direction,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s current chief operating officer and upcoming chairman and CEO. “While we have made progress on a wide range of sustainability initiatives, we are aware everyone must do more if we are to avoid the negative impacts of climate change, particularly on the global food supply.”

AGCO said Parker-Smith’s appointment underscores its commitment to making sustainability a business priority while providing farmers the tools they need to meet the challenge of feeding a growing population using fewer natural resources. The company has undertaken a range of sustainability efforts to reduce energy use and carbon emissions at its facilities as well as conserving water use and minimizing waste. AGCO said its Valtra plant in Finland was the first major tractor factory in the world to begin using Neste MY Renewable Diesel as the start-up fuel for all new tractors, which the company said has saved nearly 2 million kg of CO2 emissions.