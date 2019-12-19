Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Palmer Johnson buys engine distributor Hamilton Engine Sales
Industry News 

Palmer Johnson Purchases Hamilton Engine Sales

Chad Elmore , , ,

Palmer Johnson Enterprises, the owner of Palmer Johnson Power Systems, a national service provider and parts distributor for off-highway equipment, has made its first move into the engine business with the acquisition of Hamilton Engine Sales, a distributor of Deutz and Isuzu off-highway diesel engines.

“Hamilton Engine brings an excellent reputation, great people, 60 years of expertise, and strong vendor partnerships to the Palmer Johnson family of companies,” said Craig Parsons, president of Palmer Johnson Power Systems. “Both companies are expanding service capacity throughout the Pacific Northwest; a co-location of operations and warehousing in Seattle will have a direct and immediate impact on both companies’ growth strategies.”

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Palmer Johnson’s national growth and diversification strategy in the off-highway equipment industry. Hamilton Engine Sales represents Isuzu in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii and it represents Deutz in Oregon as well as a recently signed a distribution agreement that adds western Washington and Alaska.

As part of the acquisition, Brad Lyons, vice president of Sales and Service for Palmer Johnson Power Systems will lead Hamilton Engine as president, with Andy Telford continuing as general manager. In addition, will become the CEO of Palmer Johnson Enterprises and Craig Swenson will be promoted to president of Palmer Johnson Power Systems.

“I look forward to leading the experienced Hamilton Engine Sales team,” said Lyons. “Together, we can leverage both companies’ expertise to meet our growth goals in 2020. We see a bright future for growth of value-added products behind Deutz and Isuzu diesel engines and are excited to be partnered with vendors that are leading in innovation.

“The industry is changing rapidly with alternative energy sources and we believe having partners that are leading this change will help ensure our distribution and service business remains strong. This acquisition puts us in a position to support many aspects of the off-highway industry well into the future with product, service and engineering.”

Based in Sun Prairie, Wis., Palmer Johnson Power Systems owns and operates 10 full-service locations across North America including two locations in Canada. The company has grown substantially in the last five years, both organically and through a series of acquisitions. Most recently, Palmer Johnson acquired Mill Log Equipment Co. in Oregon in February 2019.

Related Articles

Palmer Johnson Purchases Hamilton Engine Sales
Mexico Delays ULSD Roll Out
FPT Adds Engine Technology Company
Grede Begins Operations As Independent Company
Trelleborg Sealing Buys Tritec
More Charges For VW In Canada
Volvo Considering Heavier E-Trucks
Origin, Kirloskar Ink Engine Deal

Latest News

Palmer Johnson Purchases Hamilton Engine Sales
Mexico Delays ULSD Roll Out
Volvo and Isuzu To Form Truck Alliance
FPT Adds Engine Technology Company
New Leadership At Kawasaki Engine
Volvo Penta Executive Changes
Newsmakers of the Year: Diesels Highlight Electric Year
Grede Begins Operations As Independent Company
CNH Adds Soil Sensing Equipment

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019
Diesel Progress – June 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.