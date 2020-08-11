Diesel Progress

Diesel Progress

Fisher, Steve
Newsmakers 

Palmer Johnson Hires Fisher, Mott

Chad Elmore , , ,

Steve Fisher and Eric “Mo” Mott, two veteran off-highway industry executives, have joined the Palmer Johnson family of companies where they will have oversight of financial and strategic initiatives.

Fisher will be focusing on developing Palmer Johnson’s ReCon Equipment Centers and Hamilton Engine while Mo will serve as chief financial officer (CFO) for the Palmer Johnson family of companies.

With over 35 years of global business experience at Caterpillar, Steve Fisher joined Palmer Johnson in June 2020 as senior growth advisor. An expert in strategic planning, business devel

Mott, Eric
Eric Mott

opment and mergers and acquisitions, he served as vice president of Cat’s Large Power Systems Division, vice president of Cat Reman and as director of Cat’s M&A and Strategic Planning division.

He will continue in his current role on the Board of Directors of Mayville Engineering Company, and as an advisor on Palmer Johnson’s advisory board, where he has served four years.

Mott recently joined Palmer Johnson Enterprises as CFO. He has 30 years of business experience

focused on strategic, financial, operational and people management in diverse industries and corporate structures. Previously he was chief operating officer and CFO of Diesel Forward Inc., a distributor of aftermarket diesel engine fuel systems and technical components.

Based in Sun Prairie, Wis., Palmer Johnson Power Systems is a national service provider and parts distributor for heavy-duty, off-highway equipment. In 2020, Palmer Johnson acquired Hamilton Engine and spun off Trident Engineering Solutions.

