Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Mastry distributing Paguro gen-sets
New Products 

Paguro Marine Gen-Sets

Mike Osenga , , , ,

Mastry Engine Center is now the North American distributor for the Paguro line of marine diesel generator sets manufactured by VTE Srl in Italy. Mastry’s Doug Jensen said the sets have been tested for ignition protection for use in gasoline-powered boats.

There are six, 60 Hz (and six, 50 Hz) models in the Paguro line The 5.5 kW Paguro 6000 is powered by a two-cylinder Lombardini/Kohler 702 diesel. The 6.5 kW model 6500 uses a three-cylinder Lombardini/Kohler 1003 diesel, while the 8.5 kW Paguro 8500 is powered by a Lombardini/Kohler four-cylinder 1404 model.

The 10 KVa 8.5 kW Paguro 9000, the 14 kW model 14000 and the 18 kW Paguro 18000 are powered by the Lombardini/Kohler 702, 1003 and 1404 diesels as well. The generator is a synchronous, brushless design water-cooled via a stainless steel water jacket.

The gen-sets have remote control via cable and quick connector. The LCD display has load indicator, hour meter, frequency / engine speed. There is an automatic shut down for low oil pressure and/or high temperature. Automatic start is optional.

The gen-sets weigh from 300 to 500 lbs. are are housed in a soundproof capsule made from multi-layer GRP, a high density sound absorbing material and heat insulating foam lining. There is also a dual anti-vibration system based on four internal soft shock absorbers and four firm captive engine mounts outside the capsule. Noise levels are listed at 49, 52 or 54 dBA depending on the model.

Related Articles

Paguro Marine Gen-Sets
Exhaust Gas Analyzer
Monitoring For Marine Thrusters
Marine Jack-Up Gearboxes
DEF Tank Truck Body
Webasto’s Modular Battery System
@PowerGen: Hotstart’s New Engine Heater
Blind Spot Detection

Latest News

Paguro Marine Gen-Sets
Iveco Trucks For The Romanian Military
Thermal Solutions Buys Alfa Laval Champ
Vermeer, MultiOne Ink Distribution Deal
Cummins Westport Certifies B6.7N Gas Engine
TSM Buys Champ From Alfa Laval
Ausa To Supply JLG
Hybrid Modules Get DNV-GL Approval
CIE Automotive Acquired Somaschini

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.