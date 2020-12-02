Paccar’s Mississippi Engine Plant Marks 10 Years

Paccar recently marked 10 years of engine manufacturing at its Columbus, Miss., engine factory. The site has produced more than 250,000 Paccar MX-11 and MX-13 engines to date.

Paccar recently recognized its Columbus, Miss., engine factory for a decade of engine manufacturing of diesel engines for its Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks. Since its opening, the facility has produced more than 250,000 MX-11 and MX-13 engines, the company said.

“Paccar is very proud of the Columbus, Mississippi engine factory’s achievements in the first 10 years,” said Preston Feight, Paccar chief executive officer. “Our excellent employees and the plant’s advanced manufacturing capabilities have created a great environment for building the industry’s best engines.”

Planning for the engine plant started in 2006 when an international PACCAR team of experienced managers and engineers from Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF were tasked with laying the groundwork for the factory. The company said it chose Columbus, Miss., due to its proximity to important transportation logistics networks, talented people and the ability to partner with nearby educational institutions that complement the workforce.

A groundbreaking ceremony in 2007 marked the start of construction for the $400 million facility. The company said the facility has received many honors for manufacturing excellence and environmental impact over the last decade, such as zero-waste-to-landfill and ISO 14000 environmental management and ISO 9001-TS quality management certifications.

Additional investments in factory enhancements and production capacity have positioned the plant to meet engine demand over the next decade, the company said.