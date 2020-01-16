Ownership Change For GIE+EXPO

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) has announced that in 2022 it will move into 100% ownership of GIE+EXPO, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition held annually in Louisville, Ky.

The event has been sponsored by OPEI, the Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS) and the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

“GIE+EXPO has had an extraordinarily strong run since 2010 –posting records in attendance and booth space,” said Kris Kiser, president of OPEI and managing director of GIE+EXPO. “With this change in ownership structure of the show, OPEI will own the show in its entirety.”

For more than a decade, NALP has held its annual meeting in Louisville in conjunction with GIE+EXPO. Before that, the association hosted an annual meeting and exposition (the Green Industry Expo) which traveled to different cities.

“We’ve enjoyed a strong partnership with the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, and we continue to work together on government relations and other important industry issues,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “But the time has come to provide members with a new annual meeting experience, so beginning in 2022, our conference will move to different cities.”

GIE+Expo will remain in Louisville for the foreseeable future. “OPEI has signed an extension agreement for the show from 2022-2024 with the Kentucky Exposition Center and area hotels in Louisville for the future,” Kiser said.

The lawn and turf industry’s largest show hosted more than 1000 exhibitors and more than 20 acres of outdoor demonstration last year. OPEI said that more than 26,500 contractors, dealers and exhibitors attended from all 50 states and more than 40 countries.

GIE+EXPO 2020 is set for October 21-23.