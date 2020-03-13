OTC Postponed Over COVID-19 Concerns

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), originally scheduled for May 4-7, has been postponed until fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the event released this statement:

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) recognizes the unprecedented global challenge associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our partners, attendees, exhibitors, staff, and community are of the utmost importance, and our hearts go out to all who have been affected.

Considering the rapidly changing guidance from governments and companies, OTC has chosen to postpone the conference from 4–7 May to the third quarter 2020. We are actively working to confirm dates in August or September.

In the coming weeks, OTC will be communicating with authors, speakers, exhibitors, and partners to develop the new plans and ensure the conference continues to provide a platform for energy professionals to meet and exchange ideas.

Since 1969, OTC has been a reliable source of technology and knowledge sharing to propel the offshore industry forward. The conference has also been a key economic driver for the city of Houston and neighboring communities.

By postponing rather than canceling OTC, we aim to preserve the significant work of the program committee and authors to prepare for this conference, as well as minimize the economic impact this decision has on businesses in Houston and throughout the industry.

More information will be communicated as plans are finalized. Visit 2020.otcnet.org for the latest details.