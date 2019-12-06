Origin, Kirloskar Ink Engine Deal

KOEL Americas Corp., Magnolia, Texas, the wholly owned subsidiary of India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (KOEL) and Origin Engines, Kearney, Neb. have announced an exclusive distribution agreement. The deal calls for Origin to gasify Kirloskar’s 16L V-8, 20L V-10 and 24L V-12 diesel engines. The relationship provides Origin Engines with a heavy-duty gasified product line capable of power up to 500 kW.

Origin will be responsible for the gasification, EPA certification and packaging of Kirloskar’s V8, V10 and V12 engines.

The addition of this gaseous line will supplement the current product portfolio Origin Engines manufactures in the United States: 4.3L, 5.7L, 6.2L, 8.0L, 9.1L and 10.3L engine displacements. These models are available in naturally-aspirated or turbocharged configurations. The addition of the Kirloskar product offering will allow Origin to provide a product range from 30 kW to 500 kW.

Origin Engines engineers and builds a product line of base long blocks as well as emissions-certified power unit assemblies. The company said its products are utilized in applications including prime & standby power generation, oil & gas production equipment, agricultural pumps, industrial power units, and the company said it will be entering the mobile industrial market soon.

“This partnership with Origin Engines for gasifying our DV series engines is another step towards our long-term commitment to the US market and we’re excited about our strategic entry in the US gas engine industry” said Atul Kirloskar – executive chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. “This is an important step towards Kirloskar being a global engine manufacturer and achieving our vision.”

“This takes the Kirloskar name even further into the global theatre. While Kirloskar has established itself as a major player in diesel engines, this step forward with Origin Engines will only enhance and establish its presence in the Western Hemisphere,” said Kavas Mistry, corporate director of KOEL Americas Corp.

“We’re certainly pleased, as we have been looking for a strategic partner to help us expand our product offering and power range and we’re happy to announce we have one,” said Shawn Sterling, Origin Engines president.