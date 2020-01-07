Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Optronics Acquires USA Harness

Mike Brezonick
Industry Notes News Newsletters 
USA-Plus modular connection system

Optronics International, a Tulsa, Okla., manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Texas-based USA Harness, Inc. No financial details were provided.

A supplier of trailer harnesses and electronic control systems, USA Harness serves the global transportation industry with its USA-Plus sealed modular wiring harness system and its patented USA-Plus modular connection system (shown here). The acquisition makes Optronics capable of serving the light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry with both lighting and harness technologies.

Founded in 1972, Optronics company specializes in interior and exterior LED and incandescent lighting for the heavy-duty truck, trailer, transit vehicle, RV and marine markets.

 “In less than a decade, Optronics has dramatically changed the competitive landscape in commercial vehicle lighting with its focus on technological innovation, broader options and greater value and we’re about to do the same with harnesses,” said Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International. “OEMs have become ever more adamant in encouraging us to enter the harness side of the business because the competition in that segment has remained so limited.”

Optronics is already a harness manufacturer serving three continents and the company said the newly acquired engineering and manufacturing capabilities of USA Harness will position Optronics to hit the ground running in North America.

Related Articles

TSM Buys Champ From Alfa Laval
Hybrid Modules Get DNV-GL Approval
CIE Automotive Acquired Somaschini
Optronics Acquires USA Harness
Win A Free Trip To IFPE
First Hybrid Truck In Dakar Rally
M-B, Bosch Team On Test Center
New Perkins Czech Distributor, Parts Center in Brazil

Latest News

Vermeer, MultiOne Ink Distribution Deal
Cummins Westport Certifies B6.7N Gas Engine
TSM Buys Champ From Alfa Laval
Ausa To Supply JLG
Hybrid Modules Get DNV-GL Approval
CIE Automotive Acquired Somaschini
@ CES: Dana Teams On E-Truck Powertrains
New President For CECE
Optronics Acquires USA Harness

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.