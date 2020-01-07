Optronics Acquires USA Harness

Optronics International, a Tulsa, Okla., manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Texas-based USA Harness, Inc. No financial details were provided.

A supplier of trailer harnesses and electronic control systems, USA Harness serves the global transportation industry with its USA-Plus sealed modular wiring harness system and its patented USA-Plus modular connection system (shown here). The acquisition makes Optronics capable of serving the light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry with both lighting and harness technologies.

Founded in 1972, Optronics company specializes in interior and exterior LED and incandescent lighting for the heavy-duty truck, trailer, transit vehicle, RV and marine markets.

“In less than a decade, Optronics has dramatically changed the competitive landscape in commercial vehicle lighting with its focus on technological innovation, broader options and greater value and we’re about to do the same with harnesses,” said Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International. “OEMs have become ever more adamant in encouraging us to enter the harness side of the business because the competition in that segment has remained so limited.”

Optronics is already a harness manufacturer serving three continents and the company said the newly acquired engineering and manufacturing capabilities of USA Harness will position Optronics to hit the ground running in North America.