On-Demand Cellular Asset Tracker for Off-Highway Equipment

Appareo has announced a new product in the company’s line of cellular asset trackers. The Appareo AT-130 (IP69K) will launch first with partner Razor Tracking, a developer of off-highway asset tracking software. The two Fargo, ND companies joined forces to develop an on-demand asset tracking solution for use in any industry.

Appareo leveraged its experience building off-highway, telematic and electronic products to develop what it says is an inexpensive, but performant cellular product. Razor Tracking, the software developer for fleet tracking and operations management, provided the initial logistics software for the AT-130, and laid the groundwork for future logistic integrations.

The AT-130 is an IP69K-rated asset tracking device with cellular and GPS capabilities, a five-year battery life, and industrial operating temperature range (-40o to +70o C). The IP69K rating certifies the device’s ability to withstand an 80o C pressure wash at close distance, making the tracker suited for industrial applications where such cleaning is routine and necessary, Appareo said.

Appareo leveraged its experience in GPS and inertial technologies to equip the device with positioning and motion-sensing capabilities. In addition to the cellular and GPS capabilities, Appareo said its proprietary motion-sensing algorithms ensure that motion-based reporting is done based on true machinery repositioning. This helps extend battery life of the device and reduce nuisance alarms when equipment doesn’t truly relocate.

Battery life is impacted by the frequency with which the device is required to report its position. If the AT-130 tracker reports its position once per day and occasionally also reports its position on demand (because of a message from a user’s web or mobile application demanding a position update), a customer could expect the battery to last more than five years, Appareo said. With lower-frequency reporting the AT-130 battery could last even longer.

Integrating the AT-130 into a tracking system or manufacturer backend is easy the company said because Appareo built the AT-130 communication interface based on common standards and industry practices. By preventing customers from having to overcome proprietary communication formats or practices, integration of the device into customers’ software ecosystem is more straightforward.

AT-130 regulatory and compliance certifications include Verizon Networks, Vodafone International, CE, IC, FCC, RCM, PTCRB, and GCF.

The AT-130 is designed and manufactured in the United States. Appareo offers device and data plan management through the company’s custom Data Services Platform, where customers can activate and manage their tracking devices.