Omni Consolidates Brands As Omni Powertrain Technologies

Products such as electrically driven pumps (left) and planetary final drives are part of the Omni Powertrain Technologies product line.

Omni USA, Inc., the Houston, Texas-based parent firm for Omni Gear, RPM Drivelines, GB Transmissions, FloTorq Hydraulics, and Magelec Propulsion, has announced the consolidation of these separate brands under a new organizational identity – Omni Powertrain Technologies.

The company said the change addresses the growing interdependence of the firm’s separate technologies to offer complete solutions for modern powertrains.

“Historically, we have been considered a provider for components,” said Jeff Daniel, CEO at Omni Powertrain. “Today, our customers require a broader approach, blending our capabilities with mechanical, hydraulic, and electric systems to offer tailored solutions for their complete powertrain needs.”

Omni Powertrain Technologies manufactures a range of products and systems used in on-highway commercial vehicles as well as off-highway agricultural and construction equipment. Products include enclosed transmissions, planetary drives, PTO shafts and safety clutches, orbital and gear motors, pumps, manifold blocks, valving, electric motors and power electronics.