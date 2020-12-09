Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Oldham New Mack Trucks Central Region VP

Mike Brezonick
Newsletters Newsmakers 

Mack Trucks has named Jeff Oldham regional vice president of the U.S. Central Region effective Jan. 1, 2021. In this position, Oldham will be responsible for increasing Mack market share and profitability in the region, which  includes Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, western Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, western Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“Jeff’s industry knowledge and extensive OEM and dealer experience will serve as an advantage in this position,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations. “We welcome Jeff to our team, and we look forward to working with him.”

Oldham began his career with Mack as the president of Arrow Truck Sales in February 2019. Prior to that, Oldham was the chief operating officer of AG-Power Inc., an agricultural retail sales company based in Higginsville, Mo., from 2013 to 2019. From 1998 to 2013, Oldham worked at John Deere in multiple positions, including director of sales for the U.S. and Canada for John Deere Financial.

Related Articles

New MTU Series 500 Gas Gen-Sets
Oldham New Mack Trucks Central Region VP
Deutz And Deere In Engine Tie-Up
On-Highway Trucks, Engines Continue Growth Path
Control Specialist DynaGen Acquired By Cattron
Danfoss Editron Powertrain For FNM E-Trucks
New Digital Hydraulic Actuator
ASV To Increase Machine Production Capacity by 30%

Latest News

New MTU Series 500 Gas Gen-Sets
First Electric School Buses Deployed in Texas
Oldham New Mack Trucks Central Region VP
Deutz And Deere In Engine Tie-Up
On-Highway Trucks, Engines Continue Growth Path
Control Specialist DynaGen Acquired By Cattron
Albach Picks MAN Engine For Diamant 200 Chipper Update
Aurora To Acquire Uber’s Self-Driving Unit
Danfoss Editron Powertrain For FNM E-Trucks

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – November 2020
Diesel Progress International November/December 2020
Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.