Oldham New Mack Trucks Central Region VP

Mack Trucks has named Jeff Oldham regional vice president of the U.S. Central Region effective Jan. 1, 2021. In this position, Oldham will be responsible for increasing Mack market share and profitability in the region, which includes Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, western Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, western Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“Jeff’s industry knowledge and extensive OEM and dealer experience will serve as an advantage in this position,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations. “We welcome Jeff to our team, and we look forward to working with him.”

Oldham began his career with Mack as the president of Arrow Truck Sales in February 2019. Prior to that, Oldham was the chief operating officer of AG-Power Inc., an agricultural retail sales company based in Higginsville, Mo., from 2013 to 2019. From 1998 to 2013, Oldham worked at John Deere in multiple positions, including director of sales for the U.S. and Canada for John Deere Financial.