Off-Highway Research Report On Brexit Impact

Mike Brezonick ,
Off-Highway Research Brexit Report

A new special report, “The impact of Brexit on the UK construction equipment industry,” is now available from Off-Highway Research.

Once the Brexit Transition Period ends on 31st December 2020, there will be significant changes for the industry, which are discussed and analyzed in the report. Key contents include:

• Detailed analysis of the UK equipment industry.

• Sales by equipment type and OEM.

• Production by equipment type and OEM.

• Analysis of the UK’s imports and exports of construction equipment.

• The UK’s major trading partners by equipment type.

• New customs formalities and potential impacts from tariffs.

• Impacts due to regulatory and technical changes in the UK.

• Implications of the North Ireland Protocol.

• Five-year forecast for UK equipment sales.

• Potential impacts for used equipment sales.

The report can be used by OEMs, component suppliers, distributors, aftermarket participants and others involved in the industry to prepare for the different outcomes still possible under Brexit.

The report is €2600/$3000 and can be purchased by clicking here.

More information on Off-Highway Research products and services is available at www.offhighwayresearch.com

