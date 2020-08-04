Off-Highway Research Plans Free Global Briefing

Off-Highway Research announced it will hold a free webinar to provide updated forecasts and discussions on the continuing impacts of COVID-19. The event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. EDT in the U.S. or 3 p.m. in the U.K.

Among the speakers will be Off-Highway Research Managing Director, Chris Sleight, who will present the company’s latest forecasts for the global construction equipment market. Other speakers will be announced in due course.

“Our previous in-person Off-Highway Global Briefing events have been extremely popular and feedback from attendees has told us how valuable the forecasts and insights have been,” Sleight said. “With COVID-19 causing unprecedented uncertainty in markets around the world, there is more demand than ever from our clients for fresh forecasts and analysis of how end markets are responding.

“Our choice of mid-November for the webinar is timed to help clients with their planning for 2021 as well as allowing our content and presentations to be informed by the latest information from third quarter financial results.”

Click here to register for the free event.