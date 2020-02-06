Off-Highway Research at ConExpo

Off-Highway Research will be at ConExpo 2020 on Stand S5998 in the Silver Lot, along side its parent company, KHL Group.

Off-Highway Research will be at ConExpo 2020 on Stand S5998in the Silver Lot, alongside its parent company, KHL Group. Among the show highlights will be the Off-Highway Global Briefing, which takes place on the morning of Wednesday March 11 in meeting room N257.

Now in its 40th year of operation, Off-Highway Research provides research and analysis of international construction, and agricultural equipment markets, and is the largest of its kind in the world. Decades of focus and specialisation on these markets have established it as the leading source of information worldwide for industry analysis, insights and forecasts.

ConExpo will see the company showcase its extensive products and services, which offer a range of reports and databases covering North America, Europe, Japan, China and India, as well as key emerging markets around the world. Consultants from its Chinese, European, Indian and Japanese offices will be on hand at the show to meet clients and discuss market trends.

Market briefing

In addition, the company will hold its second Off-Highway Global Briefing during ConExpo-Con/Agg 2020, following a successful in auguralevent at Bauma 2019 in Munich. The expanded programme will feature three expert speakers addressing different drivers for the construction equipment industry.

They will include Chris Sleight, managing director of Off Highway Research, who will present the latest regional and global trends for the industry. He will be joined by Scott Hazelton, managing director of construction consulting at IHS Markit, who will discuss the underlying drivers for the equipment industry worldwide, and Alex Woodrow, managing director of Knibb Gormezano Partners, who will discuss technical and regulatory changes for the industry.

The briefing is designed to give attendees a detailed overview of the state of the global construction equipment market, the factors which drive it and key industry issues. It is an essential event for managers and executives at equipment OEMs, component suppliers, aftermarket participants and other stakeholders in the global industry.

The event will be held in meeting room N257 of the Las Vegas Convention Center ahead of ConExpo’s official opening time on the Wednesday of the exhibition (March 11). This will allow exhibitors at the show to attend without missing valuable time on their stands.

For more information, visit www.offhighwaybriefing.com

