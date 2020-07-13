Oesse HR.ange App

Diesel Progress

Cooling projects on app
The HR.ange app by Oesse collects about 700 cooling projects with combustion engines

Cooling specialist Oesse introduced the HR.ange app for its customers: a digital collection of about 700 projects of Oesse’s HR cooling units for internal combustion engines.

The app includes solutions from basic set-up – coolers‘ core – to advanced units fully equipped with hoses, brackets, hydraulic motors and many other accessories, according to engine manufacturers’ specifications, and ready for a plug&play installation.

The app is periodically updated with new projects and is searchable by engine, type of equipment and application.

Oesse’s goal is to make the consultation of case histories quickly available based on several search criteria: engine’s brand and model; engine’s power range starting from a few kW and up to more than 2 MW; application sector, such as agriculture, handling, off road, oil & gas, on road, railway; and product configuration with a wide range of accessories.

For each selected engine model several data will be available as for example performance data, technical drawings and a summary sheet with the possibility to add the specific requests to speed up an economic offer or a customization.

