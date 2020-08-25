NTEA Sets Work Truck Show Dates For 2021-22

NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry announced Work Truck Week, North America’s largest work truck event, will return to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis in March 2021 and 2022.

Work Truck Week 2021 will be held March 9–12, 2021. Sessions will begin March 9, with exhibits open March 10-11. Work Truck Week 2022 will be March 8–11, 2022, with sessions commencing March 8 and the exhibit hall open March 9-11.

The Work Truck Show highlights the latest vocational trucks, vans, vehicle components and truck equipment, as well as extensive educational programming, including Green Truck Summit. Registration for Work Truck Week 2021 opens this fall.

Established in 1964, NTEA represents more than 2200 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories.