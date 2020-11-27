Diesel Progress

Nissens Expands Through AVA Deal

Ian Cameron , ,

Nissens, whose products include engine cooling and air conditioning products for sectors such as mining and off-highway mobile machines and power generation, is acquiring a selection of subsidiaries in AVA Cooling from Enterex International Limited Group.

The acquisition includes AVA companies in Benelux, central and eastern Europe,  the UK and Denmark. Additionally, a dialogue on the acquisition of AVA Cooling in France is underway although AVA Cooling in Italy is not included in the acquisition.

AVA makes and distributes engine cooling and air conditioning parts and the range includes products for passenger cars, trucks, buses and agricultural applications. AVA is part of the Enterex International Limited Group, a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Nissens said the acquisition is “an important element in the strategic endeavours to enhance Nissens’ position as the leading automotive aftermarket specialist within engine cooling, air-conditioning and efficiency and emissions product categories.”

Executive Vice President of Nissens Automotive, Mr Klavs T. Pedersen, said:“We will actively maintain two separate brand lines in the market and build on both the AVA brand and the Nissens brand.”

The planned transaction is awaiting formalisation of final completion.

