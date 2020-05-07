Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

NFPA: Shipments Continue Downwards Slide

Mike Osenga , , , , , ,
Industry Notes 
NFPA May Report

Among the many indicators of the state of the on-highway and off-highway markets, fluid power is unique. Encompassing the hydraulic and pneumatic systems used in many of the machines covered in these pages, as well as the machines that make the machines, fluid power touches nearly every segment of the economy as a whole and can help identify business trends in the advance of many other signals.

The latest data published by the National Fluid Power Association shows industry shipments of fluid power products for February 2020 decreased 7.5% compared to February 2019 and decreased 2.5% when compared to the previous month. Mobile hydraulic, industrial hydraulic and pneumatic shipments decreased in February 2020 when compared to February 2019. Industrial hydraulic and pneumatic shipments decreased, but mobile hydraulic shipments increased when compared to the previous month.

This information is drawn from data collected from more than 80 manufacturers of fluid power products by NFPA’s Confidential Shipment Statistics (CSS) program. More information is available to NFPA members. For information on membership contact NFPA at (414) 778-3344.

Shipments cumlative

The table above is expressed in terms of cumulative percent changes. These changes refer to the percent difference between the relevant cumulative total for 2020 and the total for the same months in 2019. For example, the January 2020 pneumatic shipments figure of -3.3% means that for the calendar year through January 2020, pneumatic shipments decreased 3.3% compared to the same time period in 2019. (Base Year 2018 = 100).

Shipments

This graph of raw index data is generated by the total dollar volume reported to the NFPA by CSS participants and compared to the average monthly dollar volume in 2018. For example, the February 2020 total dollar volume for pneumatic shipments are 90.2% of the average monthly dollar volume in 2018 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

 

NFPA

Each point on this graph represents the most recent 12 months of orders compared to the previous 12 months of orders. Each point can be read as a percentage. For example, the 83.5 level of the January industrial hydraulic series, indicates that the industrial hydraulic orders received from February 2019 to January 2020 were 83.5% of the orders received from February 2018 to January 2019 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

Total shipments

This graph of 12-month moving averages shows that in February 2020, both hydraulic and pneumatic shipments decreased (Base Year 2018 = 100).

Related Articles

NFPA: Shipments Continue Downwards Slide
Expansion for Renewable Natural Gas
Truck Stop Sales: Diesel Up, Gas Down
Hall of Fame Nominations Open
New Perkins Distributor For Algeria
Goodbye ICUEE, Hello The Utility Expo
New Perkins’ Distributor In Qatar
Allison For The Abrams

Latest News

Podcast: The Effect Of COVID-19 On Equipment Manufacturers
NFPA: Shipments Continue Downwards Slide
Profits And New Orders Fall At Deutz
Tech-Link For Cat Switchgear
CNH Delaying Spin-Off
Fuel Cells For COVID-19 Field Hospitals
Expansion for Renewable Natural Gas
Navistar, Tulsa In Spat Over Bus Plant
Truck Stop Sales: Diesel Up, Gas Down

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.