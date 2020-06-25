Diesel Progress

NFPA Opens Economic Outlook Conference Registration

Mike Brezonick
The National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) announced that registration for the 2020 Industry & Economic Outlook Conference is now open.

NFPA has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by making the annual economic conference a virtual event consisting of three half-day (9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT) online sessions Aug. 11 – 13. Using an interactive web platform, the IEOC will still include analyses, hard data and critical insights into the segments using fluid power.

The IEOC lineup includes:

– The U.S. Market Outlook and its Effect on World Economies by Alan Beaulieu, ITR Economics.

– Heavy Truck Market Forecast – Eric Starks, FTR Associates.

– Fluid Power Customer Markets Overview – Eli Lustgarten, ESL Consultants, Inc.

– Key Geopolitical Trends Likely to Impact Business – Sam Potolicchio, Preparing Global Leaders Forum.

– Construction Machinery Forecast – Chuck Yengst, Yengst & Associates.

– The COVID-19 Pandemic and its Economic Consequences – Sergio Rebelo, Kellogg School of Management.

– Global Economic Trends – Oxford Economics Perspective – Michael Reid, Oxford Economics.

– Agriculture Machinery Forecast – Eli Lustgarten, ESL Consultants, Inc.

– Fluid Power Industry Forecast – Alex Chausovsky, ITR Economics

Each day’s session will include an “Ask the Speaker” period and attendees will have the opportunity to network with key players in the industry through the online platform as well as NFPA’s mobile event app.

For more information or to register, click here.

