NFPA Offers In-Person Option For Annual Meeting

Mike Brezonick , ,
The National Fluid Power Association is offering an in-person option for its Annual Meeting in February.

Like every other association, trade group and organization, the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) has seen its schedule of events and conferences thoroughly disrupted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But what is perhaps an optimistic step toward normalcy, the Milwaukee-based trade association for the fluid power and pneumatic industries, is now offering an in-person option for its annual conference in February.

Along with a full virtual event, the NFPA is offering an optional in-person opportunity called The Power of Association Event on the same dates, Feb. 24-26. The event will include all of the virtual activities in addition to an in-person experience through networking lunches and receptions. The in-person option event will take place at the Omni Montelucia Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“We got a lot of feedback from our leadership and from the membership in general about how desirous if you will, people are for this in-person connection opportunity,” said Eric Lanke, president and CEO of NFPA. “We had a conversation with our leadership about it and thought it was not feasible to do a full annual conference the way we would normally do one for hopefully obvious reasons.

“But this idea of trying to bring a smaller group together for just a networking piece, again completely optional, based on who wants to try that, while conducting the bulk of the content in the conference through the virtual mechanism, seemed like the right way to go. So that’s what we decided to do.”

More details are available at the Diesel Progress COVID-19 Industry Communications Center.

