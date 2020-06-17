Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

NFPA: All Indicators Still Down

Mike Osenga
Industry Notes 
NFPA

Encompassing the hydraulic and pneumatic systems used in industrial and machine tool applications, fluid power touches nearly every segment of the economy as a whole and can help identify business trends in the advance of many other signals.

The latest data published by the National Fluid Power Association shows industry shipments of fluid power products for April 2020 decreased 29.5% when compared to April 2019 and decreased 23.0% when compared to last month. Mobile hydraulic, industrial hydraulic, and pneumatic shipments decreased in April 2020 when compared to April 2019. Mobile hydraulic, industrial hydraulic, and pneumatic shipments decreased when compared to last month. These charts are drawn from data collected from more than 80 manufacturers of fluid power products by NFPA’s Confidential Shipment Statistics (CSS) program. Much more information is available to NFPA members. Contact NFPA at 414‐778‐3344 for more info.

 

Cumlative shipments

 

Shipments — Cumulative year-to-date % change 

The table above is expressed in terms of cumulative percent changes. These changes refer to the percent difference between the relevant cumulative total for 2020 and the total for the same months in 2019. For example, the March 2020 pneumatic shipments figure of -8.3% means that for the calendar year through March 2020, pneumatic shipments decreased 8.3% compared to the same time period in 2019. (Base Year 2018 = 100).

Shipments

Hydraulic and Pneumatic Shipments

This graph of raw index data is generated by the total dollar volume reported to the NFPA by CSS participants and compared to the average monthly dollar volume in 2018. For example, the April 2020 total dollar volume for pneumatic shipments are 78.5% of the average monthly dollar volume in 2018 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

Orders

Pneumatic, Mobile and Industrial Hydraulic Orders Index

Each point on this graph represents the most recent 12 months of orders compared to the previous 12 months of orders. Each point can be read as a percentage. For example, the 80.6 level of the March 2020 industrial hydraulic series indicates that the industrial hydraulic orders received from April 2019 to March 2020 were 80.6% of the orders received from April 2018 to March 2019 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

Total shipments

 

Total – Hydraulic and Pneumatic Shipments

This graph of 12-month moving averages shows that in April 2020, both hydraulic and pneumatic shipments decreased (Base Year 2018 = 100).

Related Articles

NFPA: All Indicators Still Down
Mack Boring & Parts Expands Scania Marine Engine Territory
Ford & VW Hook-Up On EV’s
Grede Acquires Assets from Renaissance
Liebherr Opens Expanded USA Headquarters
Doosan Bobcat In Radar Sensing Partnership
Jacksonville For New Deutz Power Center
CNH Updates Investment in Nikola

Latest News

New Management at Deutz’ Torqeedo Group
Senior Management Changes at Prinoth
NFPA: All Indicators Still Down
Caterpillar Acquires Robotics Expertise
Mack Boring & Parts Expands Scania Marine Engine Territory
MTU Engines And Stage 5
On-Demand Cellular Asset Tracker for Off-Highway Equipment
Deutz D1.2 Power Packs
Ford & VW Hook-Up On EV’s

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.