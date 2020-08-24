Newest ZF-Wabco Brake Selected By Navistar

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Control Systems Division announced that Navistar has selected the latest generation single-piston disc air brakes as available equipment for International LT and RH series trucks.

Manufactured in Charleston, S.C., and developed with more than 20 years of experience in single-piston air disc brake technology, the new Wabco Maxxus air disc brake range has been proven through more than 6.5 million miles of road testing, ZF said. The new Maxxus L2.0 brakes weigh 66.9 lb. and International LT or RH Series equipped with the brakes will be approximately 80 pounds lighter weight than the standard air disc brake, the company said.

“ZF, like Navistar, is intensely focused on offering reliable and innovative technologies that help increase vehicle safety, performance, customer uptime and ROI,” said Julien Plenchette, sales business leader at ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Control Systems Division. “Market-leading drag torque control combined with a lightweight brake design help fleets save money on fuel while increasing load capacity. With up to 43 fewer parts than competing double-piston air disc brake designs, and next-generation features that provide faster serviceability, Maxxus L2.0 will help support vehicle uptime for customers.”

The new brakes incorporate an advanced adjuster mechanism designed to continuously and precisely maintain optimal running clearance between the brake pads and rotor even under extreme conditions, thereby minimizing the risk of hot runners, ZF said. In addition, Maxxus L2.0 air disc brakes utilize ZF’s most advanced taper wear mitigation system, with an offset integrated pressure plate and larger piston that is designed to provide more consistent, precise pressure across the full pad face, ensuring more even pad wear.

This is just the second product launch for ZF-Wabco. In July, the company released the latest generation of Wabco’s Toolbox Plus PC-based diagnostics system software that offers expanded diagnostic capabilities and support for the current WABCO product portfolio, including latest product releases Intelligent Anti-lock Braking System (iABS) for trailers, Modular Braking System Platform (mBSP) for trucks and TailGuard reversing collision avoidance system for trucks and trailers.

ZF finalized its acquisition of Wabco Holdings in May of this year.