New VP At Daimler Trucks NA

Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA) has promoted Sean Waters to the newly created role of vice president of product compliance and regulatory affairs. Waters most recently performed as the director of product compliance and regulatory affairs for DTNA.

In his new role, Waters will continue to work with regulatory agency leadership on standard-setting initiatives for commercial vehicles, including medium- and heavy-duty engine emissions certification, vehicle greenhouse gas regulations and safety compliance. Waters will additionally oversee compliance and regulations related to DTNA’s portfolio of export products.

Waters currently chairs the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, where he advises on scientific and technical aspects of programs related to commercial truck emissions control strategies and safety technologies. He also serves on the Advisory Board for the University of California Davis STEPS (Sustainable Transportation Energy Pathway) program and is a member of the Oregon Dept. of Transportation Task Force on Autonomous Vehicles.

Waters is a 14-year veteran of DTNA and has served as director of compliance and regulatory affairs since 2011. Prior to that, he served as general corporate counsel beginning in 2006.