New Volvo Penta Engine

Ian Cameron , , ,

Volvo Penta is launching a new addition to its genset product portfolio, the D8 Stage 2 and Stage 3 a/Tier 3, eight-litre engine.

The new engines further strengthen the company’s range of industrial genset engines. The D8 base engine has been used for a wide variety of applications across the Volvo Group. Now, Volvo Penta engineers have optimized the D8 for the power generation segment.

The D8 industrial genset engine, pictured, will mainly be used as a reliable source of back-up power, as well as cost-effective primary power generation in areas where energy is scarce, the company said. It can be used for both mobile and stationary power generation applications, depending on local emission regulations.

The Stage 2 compliant D8 engine (TAD841-843GE) is a dual speed premium diesel engine. Switchable between 1,500 rpm (50 Hz) and 1,800 rpm (60 Hz), it delivers up to 274 kWm at prime power and is also available in three power nodes: 253, 303 and 326 kVA at 1,500 rpm (50 Hz) at prime power.

Similarly, the EU Stage 3A/Tier 3 certificate compliant D8 (TAD851-853GE) generator set engine is also a dual speed engine, switchable between 1,500 rpm (50 Hz) and 1,800 rpm (60 Hz), it delivers up to 258 kWm at prime power.

Volvo Penta, through its partnership with Al Masaood Power Division, is showcasing its new D8 engine at Middle East Energy on stand S2.E39. The show takes place between March 3rd-5th in Dubai and Diesel Progress will also have a booth at the event. Booth number S2.F15

